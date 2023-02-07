AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 415.42 croreNet profit of AGS Transact Technologies reported to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 415.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 484.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales415.42484.76 -14 OPM %24.2724.62 -PBDT75.2966.74 13 PBT19.171.77 983 NP12.44-9.45 LP
