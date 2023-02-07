Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.73 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -2.51 croreNet loss of Banas Finance reported to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs -2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales-2.5158.45 PL OPM %255.3890.71 -PBDT-6.4253.05 PL PBT-6.4253.05 PL NP-5.7352.83 PL
