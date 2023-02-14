Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kisan Mouldings reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes spurt at Raymond Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter
Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Thermax, RVNL in focus
-
Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 67.10 croreNet Loss of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.1072.12 -7 OPM %-10.80-21.73 -PBDT-13.60-24.05 43 PBT-15.57-26.21 41 NP-15.57-26.21 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU