AI Champdany Industries standalone net profit rises 304.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 54.85 crore

Net profit of AI Champdany Industries rose 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 54.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 131.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.8541.55 32 131.74127.82 3 OPM %8.536.79 -4.757.58 - PBDT2.511.24 102 5.136.20 -17 PBT1.720.19 805 1.252.11 -41 NP1.700.42 305 1.711.76 -3

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:53 IST

