AI Champdany Industries standalone net profit rises 304.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 54.85 crore

Net profit of rose 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 54.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 131.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

