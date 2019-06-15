JUST IN
Lakshmi Energy & Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.32% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net Loss of Lakshmi Energy & Foods reported to Rs 169.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 320.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.32% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 717.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 292.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.51% to Rs 27.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 609.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.60154.76 -98 27.40609.95 -96 OPM %-5940.00-209.89 --2520.26-46.37 - PBDT-154.13-324.69 53 -690.29-283.50 -143 PBT-144.29-327.09 56 -694.69-293.17 -137 NP-169.78-320.84 47 -717.30-292.73 -145

