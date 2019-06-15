Lakshmi Energy & Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Energy & Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 538.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the March 2019 quarter
Foods & Inns standalone net profit rises 315.97% in the March 2019 quarter
Tarai Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 39.92% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 98.32% to Rs 2.60 croreNet Loss of Lakshmi Energy & Foods reported to Rs 169.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 320.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.32% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 717.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 292.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.51% to Rs 27.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 609.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.60154.76 -98 27.40609.95 -96 OPM %-5940.00-209.89 --2520.26-46.37 - PBDT-154.13-324.69 53 -690.29-283.50 -143 PBT-144.29-327.09 56 -694.69-293.17 -137 NP-169.78-320.84 47 -717.30-292.73 -145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU