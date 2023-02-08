JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 53.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 8.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 47.66 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.6638.87 23 OPM %8.087.54 -PBDT3.093.31 -7 PBT2.262.54 -11 NP1.691.84 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU