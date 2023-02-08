Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 8.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 47.66 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.6638.878.087.543.093.312.262.541.691.84

