Airtel Business forms Customer Advisory Board for co-creation of products

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel, announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board with the objective of making its customers equal stakeholders in its product development journey. The Board will have representation from Airtel's top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries/sectors.
The Board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market.
The forum will also provide Airtel's key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building.
Airtel will be sharing the insights from the customer advisory board and its larger set of customers with the wider industry, in the form of Airtel Business Insights reports. Airtel Business is India's largest player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solution.
