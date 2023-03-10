Ajanta Pharma fixes record date for buyback of shares

Record date is 24 March 2023

Ajanta Pharma has fixed 24 March 2023 as record date to determine the entitlement and names of equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for buyback of up to 22,10,500 equity shares of the Company at the price of Rs 1,425/- per equity share.

