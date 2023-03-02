Jindal Stainless fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Record date is 09 March 2023

Jindal Stainless announced that the company has led the certified copy of the Order with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana today, i.e. 02 March 2023. Accordingly, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement has become effective from 02 March 2023 from the Appointed date of 01 April 2020.

The Company will be going ahead with its plans to issue Equity Shares of the Company to the shareholders of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) and JSL Lifestyle, with a record date of 09 March 2023, based on the share exchange ratio as mentioned in the Composite Scheme.

