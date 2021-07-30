Ajanta Pharma Q1 FY22 PAT grows 18% to Rs 174 cr

Ajanta Pharma's consolidated net profit jumped 17.58% to Rs 173.75 crore on a 11.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 747.99 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax rose 6.65% to Rs 220.45 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 206.69 crore in Q1 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA fell marginally to Rs 220 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 223 crore in Q1 June 2020. The EBITDA stood at 29% of revenue from operations. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 29 July 2021.

In India, Ajanta Pharma's Q1 FY22 sales grew 32% to Rs 229 crore as against Rs 174 crore in Q1 FY21. As per IQVIA MAT June 2021, the pharmaceutical company posted a healthy growth of 14% in Cardiology (segment growth of 15%), 17% in Ophthalmology (segment growth of 10%), 21% in Dermatology (segment growth of 12%) and 30% in Pain Management (segment growth of 10%).

The total export sales rose 6% to Rs 513 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY21. During Q1 FY22, Research & Development (R&D) expenses stood at Rs 45 crore (which was 6% of revenue from operations) from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY 2021 (which is 5% of revenue from operations).

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma declined 2.11% to Rs 2,343.70 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 2,331 to Rs 2,381.65 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)