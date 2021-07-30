R Systems International's board consider buyback proposal

R Systems International said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 06, 2021 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Along with proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company, the board will also consider quantum & mode of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other matters incidental thereto.

On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 July 2021. Shares of R Systems International shed 0.73% to settle at Rs 183.80 yesterday.

R Systems International is a providers of software product engineering and ITeS services and solutions.

