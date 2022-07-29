Volumes jump at Westlife Development Ltd counter

Westlife Development Ltd saw volume of 28609 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1927 shares
GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2022.
Westlife Development Ltd saw volume of 28609 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1927 shares. The stock increased 6.57% to Rs.573.10. Volumes stood at 3915 shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 59140 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4853 shares. The stock increased 15.34% to Rs.1,549.20. Volumes stood at 4698 shares in the last session.
Tata Steel Ltd registered volume of 70.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.17% to Rs.107.55. Volumes stood at 87.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 53244 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11398 shares. The stock increased 7.13% to Rs.425.70. Volumes stood at 6302 shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33135 shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.919.45. Volumes stood at 45572 shares in the last session.
