Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 24.64% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 233.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 325.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.233.12325.1146.4947.55210.17188.16199.67180.54156.30125.40

