Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.30% to Rs 233.12 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 24.64% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 233.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 325.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.12325.11 -28 OPM %46.4947.55 -PBDT210.17188.16 12 PBT199.67180.54 11 NP156.30125.40 25
