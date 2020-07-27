JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.30% to Rs 233.12 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 24.64% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 233.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 325.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.12325.11 -28 OPM %46.4947.55 -PBDT210.17188.16 12 PBT199.67180.54 11 NP156.30125.40 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU