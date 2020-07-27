Royal Orchid Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 48.25 croreNet loss of Royal Orchid Hotels reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 48.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.13% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 205.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.2553.53 -10 205.03203.83 1 OPM %8.3311.88 -14.9316.48 - PBDT4.828.85 -46 29.6835.61 -17 PBT-0.845.75 PL 10.7021.28 -50 NP-0.752.42 PL 4.8611.89 -59
