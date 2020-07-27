JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Royal Orchid Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 48.25 crore

Net loss of Royal Orchid Hotels reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 48.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.13% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 205.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.2553.53 -10 205.03203.83 1 OPM %8.3311.88 -14.9316.48 - PBDT4.828.85 -46 29.6835.61 -17 PBT-0.845.75 PL 10.7021.28 -50 NP-0.752.42 PL 4.8611.89 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU