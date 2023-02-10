Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.270.10-696.30-2440.00-1.59-2.15-2.19-4.04-2.19-4.04

