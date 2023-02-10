JUST IN
Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.270.10 170 OPM %-696.30-2440.00 -PBDT-1.59-2.15 26 PBT-2.19-4.04 46 NP-2.19-4.04 46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

