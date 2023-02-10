Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Batliboi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Olympic Cards reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 170.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.270.10 170 OPM %-696.30-2440.00 -PBDT-1.59-2.15 26 PBT-2.19-4.04 46 NP-2.19-4.04 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU