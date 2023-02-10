SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 11.32 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 6.32% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3210.24 11 OPM %24.3825.49 -PBDT3.032.87 6 PBT2.652.50 6 NP2.021.90 6
