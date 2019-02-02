JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 26.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 783.28 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 26.93% to Rs 60.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 783.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 711.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales783.28711.99 10 OPM %12.9213.90 -PBDT108.63119.39 -9 PBT92.13105.14 -12 NP60.3882.63 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements