Alankit standalone net profit declines 41.70% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 34.56 croreNet profit of Alankit declined 41.70% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.57% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 129.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.5638.00 -9 129.69123.02 5 OPM %13.0510.16 -16.1314.79 - PBDT7.567.47 1 24.6724.14 2 PBT6.566.46 2 20.7120.45 1 NP3.235.54 -42 12.6913.16 -4
