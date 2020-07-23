Alankit standalone net profit declines 41.70% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 34.56 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 41.70% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.57% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 129.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

34.5638.00129.69123.0213.0510.1616.1314.797.567.4724.6724.146.566.4620.7120.453.235.5412.6913.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)