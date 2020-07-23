Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 96.96% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 65.60% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 96.96% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.60% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.6886.28 -66 OPM %6.7726.82 -PBDT1.9523.09 -92 PBT0.6421.79 -97 NP0.5116.79 -97

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 15:03 IST

