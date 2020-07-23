Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 96.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.60% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 96.96% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.60% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.6886.286.7726.821.9523.090.6421.790.5116.79

