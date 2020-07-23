Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Jupiter Infomedia reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs -0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.12-0.50 LP OPM %33.33128.00 -PBDT0.150.01 1400 PBT0.11-0.03 LP NP0.11-0.53 LP
