Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Alchemist Corporation reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.340.34 0 OPM %-60.00-300.00 -14.7123.53 - PBDT-0.03-0.05 40 0.050.08 -38 PBT-0.04-0.06 33 0.020.05 -60 NP-0.04-0.06 33 0.030.05 -40
