Alchemist Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alchemist Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Cardi B to initiate GoFundMe campaign for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Alchemist Realty reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU