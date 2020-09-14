JUST IN
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.730.13 462 OPM %26.03-115.38 -PBDT0.18-0.16 LP PBT0.16-0.18 LP NP0.16-0.18 LP

