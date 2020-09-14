Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.730.1326.03-115.380.18-0.160.16-0.180.16-0.18

