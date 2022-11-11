Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 18.68% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 1475.01 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 18.68% to Rs 133.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 1475.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1292.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1475.011292.32 14 OPM %15.7818.46 -PBDT220.66254.85 -13 PBT152.96200.25 -24 NP133.35163.99 -19
