Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 18.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 18.68% to Rs 133.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 1475.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1292.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1475.011292.3215.7818.46220.66254.85152.96200.25133.35163.99

