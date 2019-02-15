Board of Scanpoint Geomatics approves rights issue of Rs 9.97 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

Scanpoint Geomatics announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14 February 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the fund raising by the Company of an amount aggregating up to Rs. 9.97 crore by issue of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each ("Equity Shares") on a rights basis to all existing members of the Company as on record date as may be decided by the board or committee thereof ("Rights Issue").

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 09:11 IST

