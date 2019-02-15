JUST IN
Business Standard

Majesco switches listing to NASDAQ

Capital Market 

Majesco's insurance arm and a subsidiary company, Majesco USA announced that its board of directors has approved the switching of the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange - American to The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC .

Effective 26 February 2019, the company is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbol NASDAQ: MJCO.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 08:58 IST

