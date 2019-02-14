Board of Ganga Papers India appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Without continuous flow, clean Ganga not possible, say greens
Government plans to set up 'Ganga Museum'
Presentation made before the Council of Ministers over the Clean Ganga Mission
International workshop on River Basin Management held in New Delhi
Water storage level up by 4% in 91 major reservoirs
-
At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Ganga Papers India at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has appointed Arvind Nath Tiwari as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for the first consecutive term of five years subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU