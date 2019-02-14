JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of G G Dandekar Machine Works appoints company secretary and CFO
Business Standard

Board of Ganga Papers India appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of Ganga Papers India at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has appointed Arvind Nath Tiwari as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for the first consecutive term of five years subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements