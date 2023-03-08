Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life gets USFDA final approvals for Silodosin, Pregabalin
SPARC rises on USFDA approval for Sezaby
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Gabapentin Tablets
Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in US market
Lupin launches inadequately controlled asthma drug in India
-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Minipress Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg, of Pfizer Inc. Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsule is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.
Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 50 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 183 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU