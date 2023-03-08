JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Minipress Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg, of Pfizer Inc. Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsule is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 50 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 183 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:14 IST

