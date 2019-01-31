JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%
Business Standard

Alembic standalone net profit declines 41.73% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 24.31 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 41.73% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.3129.93 -19 OPM %12.6714.47 -PBDT4.618.31 -45 PBT3.907.50 -48 NP3.245.56 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements