Alembic standalone net profit declines 41.73% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 350 crore
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces completion of USFDA inspection of Panelav facility
Alembic Pharma board okays proposal to raise up to Rs 300 cr via NCDs
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for depressive disorder drug
Alembic standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 24.31 croreNet profit of Alembic declined 41.73% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.3129.93 -19 OPM %12.6714.47 -PBDT4.618.31 -45 PBT3.907.50 -48 NP3.245.56 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU