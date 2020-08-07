JUST IN
Alembic standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.67% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 2.99% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.67% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.1026.03 -50 OPM %5.197.34 -PBDT3.433.34 3 PBT2.502.65 -6 NP2.072.01 3

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 12:29 IST

