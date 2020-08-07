Alembic standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.67% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 2.99% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.67% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.1026.035.197.343.433.342.502.652.072.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)