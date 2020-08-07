JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 5.30% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.4811.8791.9989.8911.4810.6711.4810.669.4710.00

