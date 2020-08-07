JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 21.23% in the December 2019 quarter
JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.34% in the March 2020 quarter
JSW Group releases 6.57 cr pledged shares to lenders
JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87 pc to Rs 188 cr
JSW Steel corrects on profit booking
-
Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 12.48 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 5.30% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.4811.87 5 OPM %91.9989.89 -PBDT11.4810.67 8 PBT11.4810.66 8 NP9.4710.00 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU