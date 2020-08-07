JUST IN
Business Standard

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 5.30% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.4811.87 5 OPM %91.9989.89 -PBDT11.4810.67 8 PBT11.4810.66 8 NP9.4710.00 -5

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 11:57 IST

