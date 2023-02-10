JUST IN
Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture
Business Standard

Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 OPM %0-114.29 -PBDT0-0.08 100 PBT-0.01-0.08 88 NP-0.01-0.08 88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:35 IST

