Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.120.070-114.290-0.08-0.01-0.08-0.01-0.08

