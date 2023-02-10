Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreNet Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 OPM %0-114.29 -PBDT0-0.08 100 PBT-0.01-0.08 88 NP-0.01-0.08 88
