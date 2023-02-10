Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 54.69% to Rs 371.32 croreNet profit of Dredging Corporation of India declined 52.37% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 371.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales371.32240.04 55 OPM %16.4518.47 -PBDT49.1542.15 17 PBT14.2112.76 11 NP13.8429.06 -52
