Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture
Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.69% to Rs 371.32 crore

Net profit of Dredging Corporation of India declined 52.37% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 371.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales371.32240.04 55 OPM %16.4518.47 -PBDT49.1542.15 17 PBT14.2112.76 11 NP13.8429.06 -52

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:35 IST

