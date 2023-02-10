Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.69% to Rs 371.32 crore

Net profit of Dredging Corporation of India declined 52.37% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 371.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.371.32240.0416.4518.4749.1542.1514.2112.7613.8429.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)