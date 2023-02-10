Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garware Technical Fibres approves Buyback of Equity Shares
Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Garware Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 11.05% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.53% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.53% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.47 -26 OPM %11.43-70.21 -PBDT0.04-0.33 LP PBT0.04-0.33 LP NP0.04-0.33 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU