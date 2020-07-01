Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit rises 99.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.66% to Rs 244.19 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 99.95% to Rs 73.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 244.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 178.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 944.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1017.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

244.19289.54944.721017.8222.5917.5718.7918.8697.2755.31235.46199.2492.1750.75216.20182.0073.2036.61178.00125.61

