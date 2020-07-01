Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit rises 99.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.66% to Rs 244.19 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 99.95% to Rs 73.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 244.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 178.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 944.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1017.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales244.19289.54 -16 944.721017.82 -7 OPM %22.5917.57 -18.7918.86 - PBDT97.2755.31 76 235.46199.24 18 PBT92.1750.75 82 216.20182.00 19 NP73.2036.61 100 178.00125.61 42
