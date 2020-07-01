GOCL Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 24.46 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 98.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 96.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.



