Business Standard

GOCL Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 24.46 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 98.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 96.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.4627.47 -11 96.2898.60 -2 OPM %-4.54-4.77 --6.24-7.58 - PBDT1.3712.07 -89 5.8022.36 -74 PBT0.4011.51 -97 3.1120.40 -85 NP0.2714.25 -98 2.3227.86 -92

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:08 IST

