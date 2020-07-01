GOCL Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 96.14% in the December 2019 quarter
GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of GOCL Corporation approves issue of collateral guarantee upto Rs 1000 cr
GOCL Corp declines after accident in Hyderabad plant
GOCL Corporation to resume operations of its Hyderabad factory
-
Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 24.46 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation declined 98.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 96.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.4627.47 -11 96.2898.60 -2 OPM %-4.54-4.77 --6.24-7.58 - PBDT1.3712.07 -89 5.8022.36 -74 PBT0.4011.51 -97 3.1120.40 -85 NP0.2714.25 -98 2.3227.86 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU