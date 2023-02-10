JUST IN
Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture
Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.8611.00 -10 OPM %5.384.82 -PBDT0.560.52 8 PBT0.200.10 100 NP0.150.22 -32

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:35 IST

