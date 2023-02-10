Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.8611.005.384.820.560.520.200.100.150.22

