Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 404.95 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies rose 19.29% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 404.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.404.95372.9221.6923.1882.9584.4067.3064.9549.7341.69

