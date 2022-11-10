Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indoco Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 2.75% in the June 2022 quarter
Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 61.80% in the March 2022 quarter
Indoco Remedies to acquire stake in Kanakal Wind Energy
Indoco Remedies' AnaCipher CRO successfully clears USFDA audit
-
Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 404.95 croreNet profit of Indoco Remedies rose 19.29% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 404.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.95372.92 9 OPM %21.6923.18 -PBDT82.9584.40 -2 PBT67.3064.95 4 NP49.7341.69 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU