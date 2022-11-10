JUST IN
Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 404.95 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies rose 19.29% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 404.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.95372.92 9 OPM %21.6923.18 -PBDT82.9584.40 -2 PBT67.3064.95 4 NP49.7341.69 19

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:18 IST

