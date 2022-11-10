Times Guaranty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.26% to Rs 0.33 croreNet Loss of Times Guaranty reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.43 -23 OPM %-66.67-27.91 -PBDT-0.22-0.12 -83 PBT-0.22-0.12 -83 NP-0.20-0.14 -43
