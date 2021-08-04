Alkem Laboratories launches Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets in US market

Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) today announced the launch of Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets (800 mg/26.6 mg) in the United States, following an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg.

This is the first generic approval of Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg by the US FDA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)