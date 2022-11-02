Alembic Pharma gains on USFDA nod for Mesalamine capsules

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Mesalamine ER Capsules
Biocon Biologics out-licenses two biosimilar assets to Yoshindo
Granules India rises on receiving USFDA nod for diarrhea drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
Business Mint has announced the Winners of the Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 6.22% to Rs 614.45 after the drug maker received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mesalamine extended-release capsules.The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Apriso extended-release capsules of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Salix).
Mesalamine extended-release capsules are indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in adults.
According to IQVIA, Mesalamine extended-release capsules had an estimated market size of $133 million for twelve months ending June 2022.
Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 174 ANDA approvals (150 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 65.88 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 164.52 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales fell 4.8% year on year to Rs 1,262.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU