HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1524.45, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1524.45, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 18084.05. The Sensex is at 60893.51, down 0.37%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 7.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41289.55, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1525.7, up 0.38% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 3.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

