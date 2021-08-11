Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.54%, up for five straight sessions

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3612, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.56% in last one year as compared to a 43.47% gain in NIFTY and a 23.06% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3612, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 16223.65. The Sensex is at 54378.3, down 0.32%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14502.9, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3611.25, up 1.26% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 29.56% in last one year as compared to a 43.47% gain in NIFTY and a 23.06% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

