Premier Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2021.

N K Industries Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2021.

Premier Ltd surged 9.91% to Rs 4.99 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10036 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 34.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 562 shares in the past one month.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd soared 7.01% to Rs 1260. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34158 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd added 6.11% to Rs 14.59. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7528 shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd advanced 5.87% to Rs 2105. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22159 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)