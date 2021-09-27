Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays in winning mode

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4010.05, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.48% in last one year as compared to a 59.17% gain in NIFTY and a 19.92% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4010.05, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17871.45. The Sensex is at 60136.62, up 0.15%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 2.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14289.15, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49436 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4011.1, up 0.29% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 44.48% in last one year as compared to a 59.17% gain in NIFTY and a 19.92% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

