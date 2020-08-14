Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 50.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 245.15 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 50.41% to Rs 52.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 245.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 266.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.245.15266.2331.5622.2276.6356.8569.6150.4552.7835.09

