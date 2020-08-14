Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 50.41% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 245.15 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 50.41% to Rs 52.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 245.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 266.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales245.15266.23 -8 OPM %31.5622.22 -PBDT76.6356.85 35 PBT69.6150.45 38 NP52.7835.09 50
