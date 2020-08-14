NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 260.91 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 10.13% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 260.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 286.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.260.91286.3624.7022.7258.0558.9848.0148.4531.9529.01

