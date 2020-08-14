JUST IN
Financials shares fall
NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 260.91 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 10.13% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 260.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 286.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales260.91286.36 -9 OPM %24.7022.72 -PBDT58.0558.98 -2 PBT48.0148.45 -1 NP31.9529.01 10

