NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 71.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Visaka Industries standalone net profit rises 49.13% in the June 2020 quarter
Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 260.91 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 10.13% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 260.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 286.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales260.91286.36 -9 OPM %24.7022.72 -PBDT58.0558.98 -2 PBT48.0148.45 -1 NP31.9529.01 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU