Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising rose 1.23% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.148.56 -75 OPM %30.3717.17 -PBDT2.052.09 -2 PBT2.052.09 -2 NP1.651.63 1

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:13 IST

