Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising rose 1.23% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.148.5630.3717.172.052.092.052.091.651.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)