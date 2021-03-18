India's Covid-19 Tests Tally Crosses 23 Crore Mark

The number of COVID tests conducted across the country has crossed 23 crore mark today. A total of 23,03,13,163 cases have been conducted as on date. The cumulative national Positivity Rate continues to remain less than 5.00%. It stands at 4.98% today.
India's tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37%, as of today. On the other hand, India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 crore. India's total Active Caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU