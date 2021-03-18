India's Covid-19 Tests Tally Crosses 23 Crore Mark

The number of COVID tests conducted across the country has crossed 23 crore mark today. A total of 23,03,13,163 cases have been conducted as on date. The cumulative national Positivity Rate continues to remain less than 5.00%. It stands at 4.98% today.

India's tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37%, as of today. On the other hand, India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 crore. India's total Active Caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

