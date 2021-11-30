All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Up 4.50% On Year In October 2021

-
Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, stated today that the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers or CPI-IW for October, 2021 increased by 1.6 points and stood at 124.9 (one hundred twenty four and point nine). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.30 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 1.19 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 1.31 percentage points to the total change.
At item level, Mustard Oil, Tomato, Onion, Brinjal, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Lady's Finger, Peas, Potato, Cooking Gas, Petrol for Vehicle, etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was largely checked by Moong Dal, Fish Fresh, Apple, Grapes, Orange, Ginger, etc. putting downward pressure on the index. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.50 per cent compared to 4.41 per cent for the previous month and 5.91 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 2.20 per cent against 2.26 per cent of the previous month and 8.21 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.
